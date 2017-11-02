Man Accused Of Assaulting Disabled Woman Pleads Guilty

Filed Under: mental disability, Norwich, physical disability, sexual assault

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a mentally and physically disabled woman for nearly a decade and now faces three years in prison.

Kevin Gardner accepted the plea deal Wednesday at Superior Court in New London. The Norwich Bulletin reports he will be sentenced in January to a 10-year prison sentence that will be suspended after serving three years.

The 26-year-old Norwich man will also be sentenced to 10 years of probation.

According to the arrest warrant, Gardner sexually assaulted his victim for nine years, beginning when they were both underage.

The warrant also says the victim tried to report her abuse multiple times, but Gardner wasn’t reported by witnesses to the police until July 2016.

___

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen