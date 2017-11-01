This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 1, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Erin W. Murray, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Simsbury Public Schools, discusses school start times.

7:50- Jeffrey Treistman, an assistant professor of national security at University of New Haven, looks at Spain, political violence and civil wars… which so far this has not escalated into.  Treistman is watching the situation carefully, and comments on policy options to avoid that.

8:50- Ted Shafer, First Selectman, Town of Burlington is on the air for a belated Mayor Monday, rescheduled due to Monday’s storm.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

