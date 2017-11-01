This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 1, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Erin W. Murray, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Simsbury Public Schools, discusses school start times.
7:50- Jeffrey Treistman, an assistant professor of national security at University of New Haven, looks at Spain, political violence and civil wars… which so far this has not escalated into. Treistman is watching the situation carefully, and comments on policy options to avoid that.
8:50- Ted Shafer, First Selectman, Town of Burlington is on the air for a belated Mayor Monday, rescheduled due to Monday’s storm.
