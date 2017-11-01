Groton City Police Probe Tainted Candy Report

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Groton City Police have launched an investigation after a single report of tainted Halloween candy.
They say it was around 10:00 p.m. Halloween night they received a call from a parent that a one-year-old child sustained an injury to their finger while handling the candy.
Police haven’t yet confirmed the direct source of the candy.
They say parents and guardians should check candy closely.
In addition, police advise any treats received from other than known sources should be discarded.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Groton City Police at (860) 445-2451.