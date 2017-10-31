Out Of State Crews To Assist In Power Restoration

(Berlin, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Crews from several states are coming to Connecticut’s aid to assist as power restoration efforts stretch into a second day.

Eversource says 200 additional utility crews from as far away as Florida, Ohio, Alabama, Tennessee and New York will be arriving to work alongside their lineworkers.

There are still over 50-thousand Eversource customers still without service after a wind and rain storm swamped the state late Sunday and early Monday.

A convoy of nearly 30 lineworker crews from New York is due to arrive this afternoon.

Eversource says dozens more are expected in the state later today and tomorrow.

