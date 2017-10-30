THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF CONNECTICUT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 30, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News  Business Analyst, is back on the air.

7:20- Paul Giguere, president and CEO of the Connecticut Public Affairs Network, told legislative leaders that the cut they were proposing “specifically the 50 percent reduction in funding for CT-N contemplated in the state budget,” could jeopardize their future. Learn more.

8:20- Eddie Alterman, Editor-In-Chief of Car and Driver Magazine, talks driverless cars.  It used to be sci-fi stuff… now, everyone is amazed/confused/worried by the arrival of the self-driving car.   With Tesla, Cadillac, and everyone in between seemingly working to make people passengers instead of drivers… it is all but inevitable!

8:50- Ted Shafer, First Selectman Town of Burlington, is the subject of this week’s Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

