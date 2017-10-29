THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF CONNECTICUT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote In Local Elections

Filed Under: municipal election, voting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in Connecticut’s upcoming municipal elections is fast approaching.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says people eligible to vote have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to register online. They can also hand-deliver their applications to their local registrar of voters by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Registrars will be in their offices from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in applications must be postmarked by Tuesday’s date, Oct. 31.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 7 in most Connecticut cities and towns. Polling places will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To register to vote online, voters can visit myvote.ct.gov/register. They can check to see if they are registered and find local polling places by visiting myvote.ct/gov/lookup.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen