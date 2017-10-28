Man Pulled Unresponsive From Connecticut River

Filed Under: Connecticut River, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A passerby at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford pulled a man from the Connecticut river, after he had fallen in Saturday afternoon, said Hartford police.

A friend told police that the man fell in when they were near the river, and that the victim did not know how to swim. The man was found face down in the river when he was pulled to safety, said police.

The victim was unresponsive though CPR was performed at the scene. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen