Man Pulled Unresponsive From Connecticut River

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A passerby at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford pulled a man from the Connecticut river, after he had fallen in Saturday afternoon, said Hartford police.

A friend told police that the man fell in when they were near the river, and that the victim did not know how to swim. The man was found face down in the river when he was pulled to safety, said police.

The victim was unresponsive though CPR was performed at the scene. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night.