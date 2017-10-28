Hartford Police Collect Guns, Medications In Separate Events

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police were involved in two separate events, collecting unwanted guns and prescription medications Saturday.

At police headquarters, police collected more than 42 pounds of unwanted medications in a semi-annual event sponsored by the DEA. Lt. Brandon O’Brien says the turnout was greater than prior events. He adds, that unwanted medications can be turned in any time at the Hartford Public Safety Complex, where there’s a secure collection box.

Meanwhile, in Hartford’s South End, police accepted unwanted firearms in exchange for grocery store gift cards. Forty-one guns were collected, including pistols, rifles, and a rare pen gun, said police. A similar event over the summer collected more than 200 guns, but this event was limited to Hartford residents.

