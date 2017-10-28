Bristol Cop Charged With DUI

Filed Under: Bristol, DUI, police

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Bristol police officer has been charged with operating under the influence after he was found sleeping in a vehicle on School Street in the city early Saturday, said police.

Police say Officer Brian Bonati, 32, who was off-duty at the time, failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DUI. Bonati was in his personal vehicle at the time, said authorities.

Bonati, a resident of Terryville, is free on $500 non-surety bond, and due in Bristol Superior Court November 6.

Police say an internal investigation will be conducted.

