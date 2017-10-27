Police: Man Shoots Girlfriend’s Estranged Husband

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut police have arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend’s estranged husband because they suspected he was stalking them.

The Connecticut Post reports that 31-year-old Anthony Dixon was released on $100,000 bond after he was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police found the victim Sept. 1 outside a car on the ground in Bridgeport bleeding from a gunshot wound to his chest. The car’s driver told officers the wounded man was her estranged husband and she suspected he had planted GPS tracking devices in her phone and car. She said her estranged husband jumped out of the bushes and confronted her and Dixon.

The victim identified Dixon as the shooter. It was not immediately clear if Dixon has a lawyer.

