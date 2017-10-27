Massachusetts Woman Dies In Glastonbury Crash

(GLASTONBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating a fatal two vehicle crash in Glastonbury.The vehicles collided shortly after 10:30 am Friday on Route 17 at the Man Street intersection.
76 year old Nancy Woodworth of Dennis , Massachusetts was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, 42 year old Cuong Kim Tran of Springfield, Massachusetts suffered minor injuries.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper First Class Blalock at Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.