Lawsuit Says Police Delayed CPR Attempts For Hanged Man

REDDING, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The family of a man who hanged himself last year is suing the Connecticut police department that responded to his home, saying officers initially turned away a medic who might have been able to save him.

The lawsuit filed this week says Peter Valenti III was not cut down until a medic detected electrical cardiac activity 26 minutes after he was first found by Redding police. Subsequent CPR attempts were unsuccessful.

The suit alleges Redding’s police chief initially blocked the EMT, calling the area a crime scene.

The lawsuit says the chief asked another officer if Valenti was “definitely dead.” The other officer said it appeared so.

The News-Times reports that Valenti had texted friends to call police shortly before hanging himself.

The town attorney said he had no comment.

