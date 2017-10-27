Eversource To Seek Distribution Rate Increase

BERLIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Eversource says it intends to seek an increase in electricity distribution rates from state utility regulators.

The utility says the higher rates would be used to continue efforts to upgrade the power distribution system through improvements such as “smart switches,” stronger poles and wires, and enhanced tree trimming.

Eversource is seeking a rate increase of $255.8 million in the first year, $45 million in the second and $36 million in the third. The company says the average increase for all customer rate classes would be 6.79 percent.

A formal application is expected to be filed with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority in November. If the request is granted, new rates would go into effect May 21, 2018.