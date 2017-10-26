Shelton Woman Facing Animal, Child Neglect Charges

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Shelton woman is due in court today on child and animal neglect charges.

It was back on August 25 that a social worker with the Department of Children and Families noticed a special needs child in the home of 37-year-old Faith Taylor with cuts and bruises about his body.

Shelton Police were called to investigate and say the injuries came at the hands of Taylor.

It was while they were on scene that officers noted a cat near death that had been severely neglected. The feline was later taken to an animal hospital and euthanized.

As for Taylor, she was arrested on a pair or warrants charging her with assault of an intellectually disabled person, risk of injury to a child, and cruelty to animals.

She’s due to appear in Derby Superior Court.