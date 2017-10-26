Report: CVS In Talks To Buy Aetna

(CBS Connecticut) – CVS Health is reportedly in talks to buy Hartford-based Aetna. That is according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter, in a report on its website Thursday afternoon.
Aetna, the nation’s third largest insurer, has announced plans to relocate its headquarters to New York City. The company previously sought to buy rival insurer Humana, but the deal fell apart amid opposition.
News of CVS’ bid sent Aetna shares sharply higher before the closing bell Thursday afternoon.