Millstone Bill Receives Final Legislative Approval

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut lawmakers have given final legislative approval to a bill that could potentially change the rules for how the Millstone Nuclear Power Station sells the electricity it generates.

The House voted 75-66 on Thursday in favor of the bill, which allows state regulators to determine whether the power should be sold on the clean energy market like solar, wind and hydroelectric.

The bill previously passed the Senate and now moves to the governor.

Eastern Connecticut legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, praised the bill’s passage, saying it will help protect jobs and solidify the region’s economy. Dominion Energy, which owns the power plant in Waterford, has warned it needs the legislation to help ensure the financial viability of the plant.

Some lawmakers opposed the bill, calling it a giveaway for Dominion.

