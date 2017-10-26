Bomb Threats At Branford, East Haven High Schools

(CBS Connecticut) – Police in East Haven and Branford are investigating bomb threats called in to their respective high schools.

In East Haven, police say a threat was left on a voicemail overnight and discovered Thursday morning. Officers were in the process of sweeping the building with a police dog. Classes were expected to resume if nothing was found.

In Branford, students and staff at Branford High School were being taken to Walsh Intermediate School and the school was closed early. Parents were being sent information on how to pick up their children– and police warned against going to the school until instructed to do so.