Man Sentenced To Prison After Sexual Predator Video Sting

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to prison after he was captured in a videotaped sting by a Facebook group dedicated to catching sexual predators.

Keith Dubin, of Southington, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of risk of injury to a minor last week.

Court records show Dubin planned to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old boy after the two corresponded online. The boy was actually an adult member of a group called the Prey on Predators Squad.

The man videotaped his meeting with Dubin and sent a copy to police along with copies of their conversations.

Dubin was already added to the state’s sex offender registry close to a decade ago after his conviction for possession of child pornography.

