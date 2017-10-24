US Attorney For Connecticut Retiring

(CBS Connecticut) — The top federal prosecutor in Connecticut is retiring on Friday.

US Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre Daly says she has worked to support police officers.

“My saddest six days in my tenure as US Attorney have been the six funerals I attended for six police officers who killed themselves,” Daly said. “The departments were shocked and shaken by those suicides.”

US attorneys typically resign when a new presidential administration comes into office.

Daly was allowed to remain in her job by the president because she was a few months short of 20-years as a federal prosecutor.

There is no word yet on a White House nominee to replace Daly.

First Assistant US Attorney Mike Gustafson will lead the office temporarily.