Shelton Police Charge Man With Drugging Teen

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police are charging a city resident after they say he drugged a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him.
Under arrest is 23-year-old Matthew Pelham.
Police say Pelham’s arrest stems from a complaint back in May accusing him of giving the 15-year-old narcotics, waiting for the drugs to take hold, and then having sex with the alleged victim in the dugout of the baseball field on Howe Avenue.
Pelham is facing multiple charges, including risk of injury to a minor and illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.
Bond was set at $150,000 and Pelham will be arraigned in Derby Superior Court.