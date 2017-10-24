Reports: Lawmakers Reach Tentative Budget Deal

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– According to multiple reports, state lawmakers have reached an agreement on a tentative, bi-partisan state budget deal after a 116 day impasse.

Legislators negotiated until around 1:30 am Tuesday, before emerging to say they have a deal which they believe can be voted on sometime later this week. The Connecticut Post reports the plan will include a 45-cent tax on cigarettes, and a larger cap on annual spending increases.

No details on the future of the state car tax were revealed. Lawmakers said last week the motor vehicle tax would be scrapped from the new plan, which would likely mean an increase in property taxes.

Connecticut has operated without a budget, under Governor Malloy’s executive authority since the fiscal year began July 1. Massive cuts to education aid in small towns and cities throughout the state were due to take effect.