Man Rejects Plea Deal Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man who authorities say fatally shot his wife has rejected a plea deal from state prosecutors.

James Hodgdon, of Norwich, rejected a plea deal Monday that would’ve had him pleading guilty in exchange for a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Judge Hillary Strackbein says the man now faces up to 40 years in prison if he is convicted at trial.

Hodgdon was originally charged with murder in the September 2015 shooting of his wife Dianna. His charge has been reduced to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

Authorities say Hodgdon was suicidal before the shooting, and he placed the shotgun in his garage. Police say his wife was shot after the two struggled over the weapon.

