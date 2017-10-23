Bomb Threat Evacuates Bloomfield Business

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An estimated 250 workers were evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in to a Bloomfield manufacturing business, said police.

Around 6:45 a.m., security at Jacobs Vehicle Systems on East Dudley Town Road received a call claiming that multiple bombs in the building would go off within in the hour, said police. The Hartford police bomb squad responded to the scene and the building was evacuated, according to authorities.

As of 9:30 a.m., authorities were still searching the building, and so far had found nothing.

East Dudley Town Road and Old Iron Ore Road were closed in the area.

