Confinement Hearing Set For Mental Patient Who Killed Girl

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are expected to continue the maximum-security confinement of a psychiatric hospital patient who killed a 9-year-old girl after walking away from a state treatment facility.

The state Psychiatric Security Review Board has scheduled a hearing on David Peterson for Nov. 3. The board must review his mental health and confinement every two years. An agenda for the meeting indicates there are no requests to change his confinement conditions.

Peterson wandered off the grounds of a low-security section of Connecticut Valley Hospital in July 1989 and stabbed Jessica Short to death at a city street fair.

He was committed to state care for a 70-year term that expires in 2060. He’s currently being treated at the maximum-security Whiting Forensic Division of Connecticut Valley Hospital.