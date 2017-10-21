UConn Doctors Using 3-D Models To Practice Delicate Surgery

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Doctors at the University of Connecticut are using 3-D printing technology to help them practice delicate brain surgery.

They have figured out a way to convert blood vessel scans into files that can be read by a printer, creating a three-dimensional model of the arteries and

vessels a doctor must navigate when removing blood clots from stroke patients.

The models cost about $14 to create.

The doctors say this first-of-its-kind procedure provides a cheaper alternative to computer simulators and is much safer than doing the procedure for the first

time on an actual patient.

The medical physicist who came up with idea said he hopes it will allow for better training in rural areas and third-world countries that don’t have access

to more expensive surgical simulators.

