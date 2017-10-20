This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 20, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:50- Kevin A. Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is on the air. The CAA is pleased to announce that Condé Nast Traveler has released the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Bradley International Airport has been recognized as the 5TH best airport in the U.S. with a score of 82.35.

8:50- – Tyler O’Neil, Assistant Editor of PJ Media, asks what did Mueller know? New documents allegedly show a Clinton-Russia scandal dwarfs anything on Trump’s side.

