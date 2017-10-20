Groton Police Make Arrest While Assisting FBI

Filed Under: FBI, Groton Town Police, Trafficking

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Groton Town Police say they assisted the FBI in a recent crackdown on underage sex trafficking and prostitution, a detail they say netted three arrests.

Police say on October 13, officers and agents executed the bureau’s annual Operation Cross Country XI, conducting surveillance at a motel in town.

One person, 24-year-old Othalia Sanchez of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested on a prostitution charge. She’s free on bond.

Task force members noticed other suspicious activity in the motel parking lot and moved in to arrest 35-year-old Christina Onorati and 42-year-old Rodney Rowe, both of Norwich.

Agents seized marijuana, crack cocaine, nearly three dozen oxycodone pills and over $1,200 in cash.

Onorati and Rowe each face several narcotics offenses and are free on bond, as well.

All three have court dates of October 27 in New London.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen