Groton Police Make Arrest While Assisting FBI

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Groton Town Police say they assisted the FBI in a recent crackdown on underage sex trafficking and prostitution, a detail they say netted three arrests.

Police say on October 13, officers and agents executed the bureau’s annual Operation Cross Country XI, conducting surveillance at a motel in town.

One person, 24-year-old Othalia Sanchez of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested on a prostitution charge. She’s free on bond.

Task force members noticed other suspicious activity in the motel parking lot and moved in to arrest 35-year-old Christina Onorati and 42-year-old Rodney Rowe, both of Norwich.

Agents seized marijuana, crack cocaine, nearly three dozen oxycodone pills and over $1,200 in cash.

Onorati and Rowe each face several narcotics offenses and are free on bond, as well.

All three have court dates of October 27 in New London.