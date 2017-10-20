Connecticut, Mass. in ‘Moderate Drought’

BOSTON (AP) — A stretch of unusually warm and dry fall weather has pushed portions of New England back into drought.

That’s according to the latest survey of conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor .

Nearly 43 percent of Connecticut and 32 percent of Massachusetts are considered to be in “moderate drought.”

Portions of Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island are also reporting moderate drought conditions due to the recent shortage of rain.

Still, the conditions are nowhere near as serious as one year ago at this time when a large swath of the New England region was experiencing severe or even extreme drought.