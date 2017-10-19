City Alerts Car Dealership, Repair Shops

Filed Under: dealership burglaries, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hartford police are urging car dealerships and auto repair shops to tighten security because thieves have been breaking in to steal
keys which they use sometimes days later to steal vehicles.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says the department is investigating six such burglaries into dealerships in the city since July.

In one break-in, 56 keys were stolen. The suspects were arrested two days later as they entered the property to steal vehicles.

In some cases vehicles were used to drive over and through the dealership fencing.

Police have sent a letter to 198 dealerships and repair shops in the region urging to them to take additional security measures, including investing in surveillance systems and keeping vehicle keys in lock boxes out of sight of customers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen