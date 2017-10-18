Key Figure In Oxycodone Prescription Scam Gets 8-Year Term

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A key figure in a Connecticut drug ring that obtained tens of thousands of oxycodone pills through hundreds of fake prescriptions has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Brian Page, of Guilford, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in 2015.

Authorities say Page used a computer program and the stolen personal information of more than 50 doctors and medical professionals to print prescriptions that appeared real. He then employed “runners” to fill those prescriptions. Because many had state-sponsored medical insurance the costs were billed to Medicaid.

Prosecutors say from 2013 to 2015 the scheme fraudulently obtained more than 80,000 oxycodone pills that were sold in the New Haven area for $20 to $30 apiece.

Twelve people have been convicted.

