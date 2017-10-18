1 Dead In I-95 Crash In Old Lyme

(Old Lyme, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person has died in a crash this afternoon in Old Lyme.

State Police say around 2:00 p.m., they were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in the area of northbound exits 70 and 71.

One other person sustained life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

One of the vehicles caught fire.

In addition, investigators say one of the vehicles involved was a truck and trailer towing an excavator.

As of 5:00 p.m., the highway was still closed in that area.