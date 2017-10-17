Gun Battle Nets Second Arrest

Filed Under: gun battle, hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police have made a second arrest in connection with a shootout that occurred over the summer.

It was back on June 23 that officers responded to an area of Park Street on a report of shots fired.

Shell casings were found outside a neighborhood barber shop.

One of the alleged shooters, Hector Rios-Pabon, was arrested in August.

On Monday, Hartford police say they arrested 31-year-old Edgardo Montanez after he contacted police to say he’d be turning himself in.

He’s facing charges of criminal attempt at assault, criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a vehicle, unlawful discharge, risk of injury and criminal mischief.

Bond was set at $450,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen