Gun Battle Nets Second Arrest

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police have made a second arrest in connection with a shootout that occurred over the summer.
It was back on June 23 that officers responded to an area of Park Street on a report of shots fired.
Shell casings were found outside a neighborhood barber shop.
One of the alleged shooters, Hector Rios-Pabon, was arrested in August.
On Monday, Hartford police say they arrested 31-year-old Edgardo Montanez after he contacted police to say he’d be turning himself in.
He’s facing charges of criminal attempt at assault, criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a vehicle, unlawful discharge, risk of injury and criminal mischief.
Bond was set at $450,000.