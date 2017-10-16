Win Tickets to Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party – Volume 17

Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party Volume 17 is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are going on sale Monday, October 23rd through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Afternoons with Todd Feinburg all week long, and know the answer to the trivia question below. When you hear the cue to call, know the answer and dial 1-800-953-1080 for your chance to win two tickets to see the show!

Trivia Question: What is “Bowzer”’s real name? Jon Bauman

Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party – Volume 17



Starring:

KENNY VANCE & THE PLANOTONES- The Return!

CHARLIE THOMAS’ DRIFTERS

JAY SIEGEL’S TOKENS

SHIRLEY ALSTON REEVES, Original Lead Singer of THE SHIRELLES

DENNIS TUFANO, Original Lead Singer of THE BUCKINGHAMS

JOEY DEE

THE DUBS

JOHNNY CONTARDO, Formerly of SHA NA NA

BOWZER & THE STINGRAYS

With Special Guests: THE ORIGINAL COMETS

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun