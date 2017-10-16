This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 16, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, wants to know if investors care about anything?

7:20- Christine Stuart of ctnewsjunkie.com looks at the latest bad news the state received from S&P.

7:50- Dr Christine Rizk, medical director of the comprehensive women’s health center at Saint Francis, discusses a free mammogram event that they are hosting at three sites on October 18th. Saint Francis has been offering this free event for the past 4 years.

8:50- Benjamin G. Blake, Mayor of Milford, is in the spotlight for this week’s Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

