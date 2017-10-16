Shooting In Meriden Leaves 1 Wounded

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Meriden are investigating a weekend shooting.

They say around 1:30 Sunday morning, they received a report of shots fired on Springdale Avenue.

As officers were en route to the scene, police say they were notified of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds who’d arrived in the emergency room at MidState Medical Center.

The victim was later taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

So far, there’s no word on a motive for the shooting or if police have any suspects in mind.

Police say they did find shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police at (203) 630-6297.