Computer Talk: Whip City Fiber’s GB Internet Service

Erik and Bob take your computer questions, and Aaron Bean, Operations Manager for Whip City Fiber, discusses the Gigabit (1000 Megabit) fiber optic Internet Service available to residents of the Westfield, Massachusetts for $69.95/month and the high speed internet municipal broadband landscape of the region.

A listener discusses problems with a laptop waking up from sleep in Windows 7, and we fix problems when Windows Update does not work properly.

Then, we discuss using the Classic Shell program to make newer versions of Windows look and feel like older versions. And another listener has problems with Windows Update not working properly; we offer suggestions to troubleshoot the problem… plus, learn how to deal with activation issues in Windows.

