New Haven Police To Announce Reward In Teen’s Killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ New Haven police say they will be announcing a $50,0 reward and other investigation updates in the unsolved killing of a 14-year-old boy in July.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell is scheduled to make the announcement Monday with relatives of victim Tyrick Keyes.

Police say Tyrick was shot multiple times by a masked gunman on Bassett Street around 9:30 p.m. on July 16. Police and family say he was a member of an anti-gun violence group, enjoyed basketball and dancing and was looking forward to his first year at Hillhouse High School.

The $50,000 award was approved by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.
Police say they’re hoping the reward coaxes people to come forward with information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen