Police Believe Meriden Killing, Highway Death Were Related

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Meriden police say they have evidence that a woman slain in Meriden last month was killed by a man who intentionally ran into highway traffic and died later the same night.

Police told the Record-Journal on Thursday that they confirmed that the Sept. 1 homicide of 20-year-old Sara Magnanini and the suicide of 31-year-old Ross Coughlin were related. Police say the two were social acquaintances.

The Southington woman’s body was discovered in a building on Britannia Street. The medical examiner’s office says she died of a blunt impact injury to her head and sharp force injury to her neck. The motive remains unclear.

Police say Coughlin killed himself by running into traffic on Interstate 691. They say he was homeless, although his obituary said he was from Plainville.

