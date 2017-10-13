Man Charged In Vernon Attack

Filed Under: attempted assault, Vernon

(Vernon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is under arrest in vernon after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman he followed off a bus to her apartment on Talcottville Road.

Detectives say this happened Thursday night a little before 9:00.

Vernon police Lieutenant William Meier says a resident of the apartment yelled in the direction of the commotion, scaring off 32-year-old Saige Yarde-Douglas.

The victim was able to provide a description of 32-year-old Saige Yarde-Douglas to police.

He was picked up a short time later on an adjacent street.

Yarde-Douglas is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, threatening, and stalking.

His bond was set at a half-million dollars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen