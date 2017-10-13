Man Charged In Vernon Attack

(Vernon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is under arrest in vernon after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman he followed off a bus to her apartment on Talcottville Road.

Detectives say this happened Thursday night a little before 9:00.

Vernon police Lieutenant William Meier says a resident of the apartment yelled in the direction of the commotion, scaring off 32-year-old Saige Yarde-Douglas.

The victim was able to provide a description of 32-year-old Saige Yarde-Douglas to police.

He was picked up a short time later on an adjacent street.

Yarde-Douglas is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, threatening, and stalking.

His bond was set at a half-million dollars.