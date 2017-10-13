Joe D’s Notebook: Temple – The Preview

Saturday at noon, the UConn football team again goes after that elusive first AAC win of the season when they visit Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to face Temple.

The Owls season has been inconsistent, narrow wins over Villanova and UMass, blowout losses to Notre Dame and USF, a close loss to Houston and then last week, a dominant performance in winning at East Carolina. The win in G-Vegas as the natives refer to Greenville, was easily the Owls best win of the season, racking up 523 yards of total offense and holding the Pirates to one TD and 287 yards.

Temple’s offense is led by Logan Marchi, the Winsted native who put up prolific numbers at St.Paul’s in Bristol. You all know the story, he was recruited by Paul Pasqualoni and then three days before the 2014 National Signing Day, had the offer yanked by former head coach Bob Diaco. Temple swooped in and Marchi is starting to have an impact in this, his redshirt sophomore year. He comes off a 321 yard game thru the air with former Kingswood-Oxford star Isaiah Wright his favorite target hauling in 6 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. The ground game accounted for 179 yards, 106 of them from David Hood , filling in for the injured Ryquell Armstead.

It’s on the defensive side of the ball that Temple has excelled. It is a veteran defense , led by defensive end Sharif Finch and safeties Delvon Randall and Sean Chandler. They have recorded 47 tackles for loss (by comparison, UConn has 25) and they have 19 sacks (the UConn defense has 8)…Temple’s defense will contest everything and UConn has to understand that from start to finish.

The Huskies will be out to break several losing streaks. They have lost eight in a row in the conference and nine in a row on the road. UConn has to protect the football and try to create turnovers, something that has been lacking all season. They also have to do better than 2-9 on third down AND get off the field on third down on defense.

Coverage begins with Bob Joyce at 10:30 on Saturday. We hope you can join us