Direct Flights From Storm-damaged Puerto Rico To Connecticut Resume

(CBS Connecticut) — When direct plane service from Puerto Rico to Bradley International Airport resumed today, many of the people on board the first plane to arrive in Windsor Locks planned to remain in the state for at least a number of months, until the situation on the island stabilizes.

College student Alex Ramirez’s classes on the island were postponed indefinitely because of storm damage.

“If we don’t have any light, communication, or water supply, we are not going to be getting any classes for the time being,” Ramirez said. “So I decided to come over here to see if I could work for some time.”

The passengers included older women, mothers with children, and students.

A woman was reunited with her mother, and her 4-year-old nephew as they got off the plane. She said it was very stressful worrying about her relatives after the storm passed over.

Several of the passengers described going weeks without hearing from their loved ones. Hurricane Maria damaged communication with the island, and most customers are still without power and water.