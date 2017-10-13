Connecticut to Join Suit to Stop Trump Health Care Order

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is joining a coalition of state attorneys general planning a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in payments to insurers under the Obama health care law.

Jepsen, a Democrat, and his colleagues will announce the lawsuit Friday.

Connecticut officials are upset over the administration’s plans, predicting families will see their health insurance costs skyrocket. As of August, there were about 98,000 customers using Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, Access Health CT. Of those, about 42,000 qualify for the federally funded “cost-sharing” subsidies for copays and deductibles under the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump administration announced late Thursday night it’s stopping those subsidies.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says the move will make it harder for insurers to do business in Connecticut.