Husband Charged In Wife’s Murder In Newington

(CBS Connecticut) — Newington Police today arrested a 45-year-old man on a charge of murdering his wife.
Michael Torbicki, Jr. was held on $2-million bond. He is due in court tomorrow.
His wife, 46-year-old Patricia Torbicki, was shot and killed inside the couple’s home on Gilbert Road on September 21.
A person passing by saw the body, and called the police.
Neighbors were asked to stay inside that day, as police investigated what happened at the home.
Michael Torbicki, Jr. was hospitalized with serious injuries, but police did not say how he was hurt.