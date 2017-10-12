Husband Charged In Wife’s Murder In Newington

Filed Under: Michael Torbicki Jr., Newington

(CBS Connecticut) — Newington Police today arrested a 45-year-old man on a charge of murdering his wife.

Michael Torbicki, Jr. was held on $2-million bond. He is due in court tomorrow.

His wife, 46-year-old Patricia Torbicki, was shot and killed inside the couple’s home on Gilbert Road on September 21.

A person passing by saw the body, and called the police.

Neighbors were asked to stay inside that day, as police investigated what happened at the home.

Michael Torbicki, Jr. was hospitalized with serious injuries, but police did not say how he was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen