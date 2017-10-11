Student Charged With Assaulting School Employees

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with assaulting two employees at a school in Waterbury.

Police say the assault was reported Tuesday morning at State Street School, which provides special education and alternative education programs for students in first through 12th grades.

The Republican-American reports the employees, described as paraprofessionals, were treated at a hospital for head injuries and released.

The girl was arrested without further incident and charged with two counts of third-degree assault.

