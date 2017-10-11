Racial Discrimination Allegations At DMHAS To Be Investigated

Filed Under: DMHAS, Human Rights and Opportunities, investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities has agreed to investigate allegations of racial discrimination within Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The Connecticut Post reports the commission agreed Wednesday to accept a complaint from the Connecticut Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, charging that more than 20 African-Americans employed by the department have suffered from discrimination in hiring and in the enforcement of agency rules.

The NAACP says the complaints originated from multiple DMHAS offices and involve different supervisors.

The mental health department issued a statement Wednesday which did not directly address the allegations, but said it is committed to “maintaining a workforce that reflects the diversity of the individuals being served.”

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen