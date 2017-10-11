Malloy Calls Planned Lawsuit Over State Budget Premature

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says it’s premature for Connecticut’s largest teachers’ union to seek a court order to block him from cutting state education funding.

The Democrat said Wednesday that “under normal circumstances” the state isn’t scheduled to award the grants until the end of October. State lawmakers are still hoping to reach a bipartisan two-year budget agreement before then.

Malloy says the Connecticut Education Association “would be hard-pressed” to say they have standing to seek a court injunction “any time before the check would otherwise go out.”

CEA, municipal leaders, teachers, students and parents say they’re filing a lawsuit at Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, asking the court to stop $557 million in planned funding cuts to 157 municipalities.

Legislative leaders continued their closed-door talks on Wednesday.

