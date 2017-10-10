Legislative Leaders Hope To Give Draft Budget Soon To Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they could soon have a draft state budget plan for Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to review.

The lawmakers emerged from Tuesday’s closed-door talks claiming continued progress toward a bipartisan agreement on a new two-year budget. Connecticut has been without a new tax-and-spending plan since July 1.

The group is scheduled to meet again Wednesday. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he hopes they’ll “get to the point where we can then engage the governor.”

Lawmakers ultimately want Malloy to sign off on any tentative agreement before it’s brought before the General Assembly for a vote.

The leaders say they’ve made progress on issues such as school funding and structural budget changes. However, they acknowledge some big issues remain, including funding teacher pensions.

 

