Hartford’s Homestead Avenue Reopened

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Homestead Avenue in Hartford has reopened after a large void was found under the roadway a week and a half ago, prompting the street to be shut down as authorities conducted emergency repairs.
Workers for the Metropolitan District Commission found the void— about 20 feet long and 14 feet deep– September 28, and the street was closed amid fears of a collapse.
The thoroughfare was reopened late Sunday night. Some final cleanup was scheduled for Monday and large equipment was scheduled to be removed Tuesday, said the MDC.