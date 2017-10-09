Hartford’s Homestead Avenue Reopened

Filed Under: hartford, homestead avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Homestead Avenue in Hartford has reopened after a large void was found under the roadway a week and a half ago, prompting the street to be shut down as authorities conducted emergency repairs.

Workers for the Metropolitan District Commission found the void— about 20 feet long and 14 feet deep– September 28, and the street was closed amid fears of a collapse.

The thoroughfare was reopened late Sunday night. Some final cleanup was scheduled for Monday and large equipment was scheduled to be removed Tuesday, said the MDC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen