Man Killed In Marlborough Crash

(Marlborough, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Thursday night crash in the town of Marlborough has left one person dead.

State Police say it was just before 11:00 p.m. when a vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Altima, was traveling north on Saner Road and left the roadway on the right side, hitting a rock, a mailbox and two trees before it finally came to rest.

Investigators say the only person in the vehicle was the driver, identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Thomassian of East Hampton.

Thomassian was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police Troop K barracks is investigating the crash. Anyone with any information is urged to contact State Police.