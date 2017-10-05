Police: Branford Man Tried Stab Wife To Death

BRANFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Branford man is under arrest, accused of trying to stab his 74-year-old wife to death at their Turtle Bay Drive home Thursday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. to find Anthony Delucia, 81, outside the home struggling on the ground with his wife– trying to stab her with a kitchen knife, said police. Delucia was subdued and taken into custody.

Delucia’s wife was taken to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Delucia is being held on $500,000 bond on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault on an elderly victim and second-degree breach of peace. He was due to be arraigned Thursday morning in New Haven Superior Court.