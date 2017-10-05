Police: Branford Man Tried Stab Wife To Death

Filed Under: Anthony Delucia, attempted murder, Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Branford man is under arrest, accused of trying to stab his 74-year-old wife to death at their Turtle Bay Drive home Thursday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. to find Anthony Delucia, 81, outside the home struggling on the ground with his wife– trying to stab her with a kitchen knife, said police. Delucia was subdued and taken into custody.

Delucia’s wife was taken to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Delucia is being held on $500,000 bond on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault on an elderly victim and second-degree breach of peace. He was due to be arraigned Thursday morning in New Haven Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen